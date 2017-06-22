Here’s a quick look at Malik Monk, the Hornets top draft pick of 2017

Round 1, Pick 11: Malik Monk
Ht.: 6-3 Wt.: 200
Position: Guard
College: Kentucky
What he offers: Monk was tabbed as the best shooter in this year’s draft, and he also showed explosive athleticism at Kentucky. He can make an immediate impact as the scoring guard the Hornets desperately needed, either as a starter or a sixth man on a depleted bench.
Worth mentioning: At 6-3, Monk doesn’t have ideal size as a shooting guard to play alongside 6-1 point guard Kemba Walker. But Monk is rangy and has the athleticism to compete on the defensive end, even if offense will likely always be his calling card.
Bet you didn’t know: Monk’s brother, Marcus, was drafted by Chicago in the 2008 NFL draft. He signed with Carolina in 2009 but was waived four months later.
Quote: “I’m trying to be Rookie of the Year, get to the Rookie Game and All-Star Weekend. It’s a lot of goals I’m going to set.” - Monk on his goals for his rookie season.
