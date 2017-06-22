Malik Monk, the Charlotte Hornets’ top pick in the 2017 NBA draft, was tabbed as the best shooter in this year’s draft, and he also showed explosive athleticism at Kentucky.
Malik Monk, the Charlotte Hornets’ top pick in the 2017 NBA draft, was tabbed as the best shooter in this year’s draft, and he also showed explosive athleticism at Kentucky. James Crisp AP
Malik Monk, the Charlotte Hornets’ top pick in the 2017 NBA draft, was tabbed as the best shooter in this year’s draft, and he also showed explosive athleticism at Kentucky. James Crisp AP

Charlotte Hornets

June 22, 2017 9:25 PM

Here’s a quick look at Malik Monk, the Hornets top draft pick of 2017

By C Jackson Cowart

jcowart@charlotteobserver.com

Round 1, Pick 11: Malik Monk

Ht.: 6-3 Wt.: 200

Position: Guard

College: Kentucky

What he offers: Monk was tabbed as the best shooter in this year’s draft, and he also showed explosive athleticism at Kentucky. He can make an immediate impact as the scoring guard the Hornets desperately needed, either as a starter or a sixth man on a depleted bench.

Worth mentioning: At 6-3, Monk doesn’t have ideal size as a shooting guard to play alongside 6-1 point guard Kemba Walker. But Monk is rangy and has the athleticism to compete on the defensive end, even if offense will likely always be his calling card.

Bet you didn’t know: Monk’s brother, Marcus, was drafted by Chicago in the 2008 NFL draft. He signed with Carolina in 2009 but was waived four months later.

Quote: “I’m trying to be Rookie of the Year, get to the Rookie Game and All-Star Weekend. It’s a lot of goals I’m going to set.” - Monk on his goals for his rookie season.

C Jackson Cowart: @CJacksonCowart

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Watch Steph Curry's ambidextrous game warmup

Watch Steph Curry's ambidextrous game warmup 0:37

Watch Steph Curry's ambidextrous game warmup
Kemba Walker on his knee surgery 0:40

Kemba Walker on his knee surgery
Jeremy Lin On Hornets' Confidence 0:56

Jeremy Lin On Hornets' Confidence

View More Video

Sports Videos