On new Charlotte Hornet Malik Monk, SportsCenter interviews, Jayson Tatum and Rubik’s Cubes

New Charlotte Hornet Malik Monk had a message for Charlotteans when he touched down this morning around 7.
☀️ Rise and shine, #BuzzCity! @AhmadMonk just landed and is ready for a great first day in Charlotte pic.twitter.com/gyD0xqRWgU— Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) June 23, 2017
A few quick Monk highlights:
▪ He had an interview on ESPN’s SportsCenter Friday morning at 10:30 a.m. He said he had just left a meeting with Charlotte coach Steve Clifford. According to Monk, the Hornets plan to play him at both guard positions but he preferred playing the shooting guard.
“I’m comfortable doing both,” Monk said, “and I’m ready to get this show on the road.”
Monk said he first talked to Hornets owner Michael Jordan via Skype on Monday and was in shock. He said Jordan asked him why he played basketball. Monk said he played for his mom. And asked about Kentucky coach John Calipari comparing Monk’s game to Jordan’s, Monk said, “I wouldn’t go that far yet. I’ll try to pick his brain as much as I can and learn everything I can and try to be as (good) as him.”
Finally, there was his comment on draft night that he could take Jordan 1-on-1.
“I think he’s too old now,” Monk said, flashing what could soon be a trademark grin.
@AhmadMonk in Charlotte meeting the gentlemen that made him a Hornets player last night #BuzzCity pic.twitter.com/ftH1fAMNx1— Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) June 23, 2017
▪ Shortly after he was drafted, Monk got an NBA trading card.
Comin in with a chip on my shoulder, Charlotte. Ready to show you what I got! Here's my rookie card #WhoDoYouCollect https://t.co/flPnXW9TIW pic.twitter.com/aLBQKpamEm— Malik Monk (@AhmadMonk) June 23, 2017
His card -- created by Panini America -- will be offered for 24 hours and costs between $9.99 and $149.99. The limited edition cards will be shipped in three to five business days on a first-come, first-served basis.
▪ Before the draft, Monk worked with Kids Foot Locker and was placed in the “hot seat” as he took some questions from a young fan. We find out his favorite app is Instagram and that he’ll cheat in a Rubik’s Cube race.
▪ In high school, playing for the Arkansas Hawks, Monk teamed up with Duke star Jayson Tatum. Tatum was the No. 3 overall pick of the 2017 NBA draft to Boston.
