Charlotte Hornets’ Kemba Walker voted NBA’s top sportsman

By Rick Bonnell

June 26, 2017 11:23 PM

Charlotte Hornets point guard Kemba Walker won the NBA’s annual sportsmanship award Monday night in a presentation in Walker’s native New York City.

The award, intended to recognize a player for sportsmanship, fair play and integrity, has been presented each season since 1995-96. The trophy is named for former Detroit Pistons guard Joe Dumars, the award’s first recipient.

“I’m honored to be recognized by the NBA and my peers with an award that acknowledges basketball is more than just a game,” Walker said in a prepared statement released by the Hornets.

“This award celebrates my family, teammates, coaches and players throughout the league who helped teach me, and continue to exemplify, respect, sportsmanship and integrity on and off the court.”

Walker was named a first-time NBA All-Star in February by a vote of the Eastern Conference head coaches.

Walker represented the Southeast Division, beating out a nominee from each of the other five divisions. A panel of former players selected the nominees and current players voted on the award.

