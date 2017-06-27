Will ankle sprain force Hornets first-rounder Malik Monk to miss summer-league games?

Malik Monk’s rookie summer-league experience is likely over before it began.
Kentucky shooting guard Monk, the Charlotte Hornets’ No. 11 overall pick in last week’s NBA draft, has a left ankle sprain that will hold him out of practices this week and likely all five summer-league games in Orlando, Fla., starting Saturday.
The Hornets say recovery time on Monk’s injury is projected at two to four weeks. The team said in a prepared statement that Monk suffered the injury in a pre-draft workout.
Monk averaged 19.8 points in his one season of college basketball. While he won’t participate in practices and likely not in summer games, Monk will be with the team to pick up what he can.
“He’s here learning how we do things, but it’s not the same when you’re on the sideline instead of the” court, said Hornets assistant Stephen Silas, who is coaching the summer-league team.
“He’ll be prepared (for training camp in October), but it would have been nice to have him.”
The Hornets intended to experiment some in Orlando with Monk at point guard. His absence means more minutes for point guard Briante Weber. It also means second-round pick Dwayne Bacon, from Florida State, will likely start in summer games at shooting guard
“For Bacon, it’s great. He’ll be able to start and get his feet wet a little more than if Malik were here,” Silas said.
Bacon demonstrated some proficiency in practice Monday as a ballhandler in the pick-and-roll. Florida State didn’t run much of that for him, but Bacon said he’s long had the skills and experience for those plays.
