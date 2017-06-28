What’s next for Stephen Curry after his second NBA title? Play in a pro golf tournament

FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2016, file photo, Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry, right, greets playing partner Harold Varner III, left, on the 14th green of the Silverado Resort North Course during the pro-am event of the Safeway Open PGA golf tournament, in Napa, Calif. Two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry is set to test his golf game against the pros. The Web.com Tour announced Wednesday, June 28, 2017, that Curry, who recently won his second NBA championship with the Golden State Warriors, will play in the Ellie Mae Classic. The event at TPC Stonebrae runs from Aug. 3-6. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File) Eric Risberg AP