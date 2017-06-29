Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry’s global appeal hits a new mark

Former Davidson star Stephen Curry continues to go global with his popularity: The NBA announced Thursday that Curry’s No. 30 Golden State Warriors jersey tops replica sales.
Curry, son of former Charlotte Hornet Dell Curry, played at Davidson and Charlotte Christian before the Warriors chose him seventh overall in the 2009 draft. Point guard Curry has won two NBA Most Valuable Player awards and the Warriors have won two of the last three NBA championships.
Among those superstars immediately trailing Curry in jersey popularity: Cleveland’s LeBron James is No. 2 and Curry teammate Kevin Durant is No. 3. Current MVP Russell Westbrook of the Oklahoma City Thunder is fourth on the list, while Cavalier (and former Duke Blue Devil) Kyrie Irving is fifth.
Most popular team merchandise: The Warriors, followed by the Cavaliers, the Chicago Bulls and the Boston Celtics.
