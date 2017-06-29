Hornets will pass on Ramon Sessions’ contract option, look elsewhere for backup PG

Point guard Ramon Sessions’ second stint with the Charlotte Hornets will end Thursday, with the team choosing not to exercise a contract option for next season.
Under the contract Sessions signed last summer, his salary for next season – nearly $6.3 million – would have been guaranteed had the Hornets picked up the option. Barring some trade materializing before a midnight deadline, Sessions will be an unrestricted free agent at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday.
Sessions, who previously played in Charlotte the 2013-14 season, struggled last season. He averaged 6.2 points and 2.6 assists and 16 minutes per game, and missed games following surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee. That was the first significant injury of Sessions’ 10-season NBA career.
With Sessions out and Brian Roberts becoming a free agent, the Hornets must address depth behind starter Kemba Walker at point guard. Briante Weber, who played played late last season, will be the primary point guard for the Hornets’ summer-league games in Orlando, Fla.
The Hornets can start talking to free agents Saturday. The first day contracts can be signed is July 6.
