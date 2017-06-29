Charlotte Hornets coach Steve Clifford is promoting a clothing drive to help the unemployed be well-dressed for job interviews.
June 29, 2017 4:46 PM

Why Charlotte Hornets coach Steve Clifford is asking you to clean your closet

By Rick Bonnell

Planning to clean out your closet anytime soon? Charlotte Hornets coach Steve Clifford has an idea what to do with all that clothing.

Clifford is supporting a clothing drive to help the unemployed dress their best for job interviews. Used suits, dress shirts, ties, women’s business wear, etc., are all on the list for a national charitable effort that has previously collected 1.3 million clothing items.

“It’s an opportunity for coaches to help people not as fortunate as us,” Clifford said. “We’re in a position to help people in need; help them get into the workforce or back into the workforce.”

One of the obstacles the unemployed often face is being without business attire to leave their best impressions for potential employers.

Men’s Wearhouse is organizing this drive, which runs throughout July. For more information, go to www.nationalsuitdrive.com.

Bonnell: 704-358-5129: @rick_bonnell

