Charlotte Hornets sign first-round pick, Kentucky’s Malik Monk

The Charlotte Hornets signed first-round pick Malik Monk to his rookie-scale contract Sunday.
The Hornets drafted Monk, a shooting guard out of Kentucky, 11th overall last month. Under terms of the collective bargaining agreement, all first-round picks are guaranteed at least two seasons of salary. As the 11th pick, Monk will make in excess of $5 million over those two seasons.
Monk, who averaged 19.8 points in his only college season, has a sprained ankle causing him to miss games at the Orlando summer league.
As of Sunday evening, the Hornets had not signed second-round pick Dwayne Bacon, a forward-guard out of Florida State. Bacon has been playing for the Hornets’ summer team.
