Why new Hornets center Dwight Howard believes Charlotte is the perfect fit for him

Dwight Howard greets kids at Starmount Academy The new Charlotte Hornets center pledges $100,000 toward establishing a Boys and Girls Club at the school. The new Charlotte Hornets center pledges $100,000 toward establishing a Boys and Girls Club at the school. David T. Foster III The Charlotte Observer

