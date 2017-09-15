The Charlotte Hornets’ purple uniforms will have “Charlotte” across the chest next season, rather than “Hornets.”
The Charlotte Hornets’ purple uniforms will have “Charlotte” across the chest next season, rather than “Hornets.” . Charlotte Hornets
The Charlotte Hornets’ purple uniforms will have “Charlotte” across the chest next season, rather than “Hornets.” . Charlotte Hornets

Charlotte Hornets

Latest Hornets uniform option is purple, and in a word, different ... but not much

By Rick Bonnell

rbonnell@charlotteobserver.com

September 15, 2017 11:16 PM

Another of the five uniform options the Charlotte Hornets have for next season – this one in purple – was introduced by Jordan Brand Friday night in Los Angeles.

One key element: “Charlotte” will appear on the chest of the purple version, rather than “Hornets.”

Nike, Jordan Brand’s parent company, became uniform maker for the 30 NBA teams this summer, replacing Adidas. The most significant change – bringing back replicas of the original pinstripes-and-pleats look from the late 1980s – was reintroduced Wednesday.

Uniform_Gallery_Shorts
A closeup of the shorts from the Charlotte Hornets’ purple uniform – introduced by Jordan Brand Friday night in Los Angeles – for next season.
. Charlotte Hornets

The Hornets previously released white-and-teal uniforms, quite similar to the look they had last season. The purple uniforms also deviate little from last season’s look.

The NBA changed its uniform guidelines this offseason: Teams are no longer asked to wear primarily their white uniforms at home. The home team can choose whichever option it prefers for each of 41 games per season.

Bonnell: 704-358-5129: @rick_bonnell

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Watch Steph Curry's ambidextrous game warmup

Watch Steph Curry's ambidextrous game warmup 0:37

Watch Steph Curry's ambidextrous game warmup
Kemba Walker on his knee surgery 0:40

Kemba Walker on his knee surgery
Jeremy Lin On Hornets' Confidence 0:56

Jeremy Lin On Hornets' Confidence

View More Video