Latest Hornets uniform option is purple, and in a word, different ... but not much

Another of the five uniform options the Charlotte Hornets have for next season – this one in purple – was introduced by Jordan Brand Friday night in Los Angeles.
One key element: “Charlotte” will appear on the chest of the purple version, rather than “Hornets.”
Nike, Jordan Brand’s parent company, became uniform maker for the 30 NBA teams this summer, replacing Adidas. The most significant change – bringing back replicas of the original pinstripes-and-pleats look from the late 1980s – was reintroduced Wednesday.
The Hornets previously released white-and-teal uniforms, quite similar to the look they had last season. The purple uniforms also deviate little from last season’s look.
The NBA changed its uniform guidelines this offseason: Teams are no longer asked to wear primarily their white uniforms at home. The home team can choose whichever option it prefers for each of 41 games per season.
