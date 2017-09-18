Former N.C. State guard Terry Henderson (3) will be in the Charlotte Hornets’ training camp later this month.
Charlotte Hornets add former NC State player to camp

By Rick Bonnell

rbonnell@charlotteobserver.com

September 18, 2017 12:43 PM

The Charlotte Hornets are adding N.C. State’s Terry Henderson and Columbia’s Luke Petrasek to their training camp roster.

The Hornets open camp Sept. 26 at the practice gym at Spectrum Center.

Henderson, a 6-5 guard from Raleigh, was second on the Wolfpack in scoring last season at 13.8 points per game. He also shot 44 percent from the college 3-point line, making a team-high 78 3s.

Henderson hoped to play one more season for N.C. State, appealing to the NCAA to be eligible in 2017-18. He sat out a college season while transferring from West Virginia to N.C. State, then missed most of the 2015-16 season with an injury.

The NCAA denied Henderson’s appeal in May. He was not selected in June’s NBA draft.

Petrasek, a 6-10 forward, averaged 15.1 points and 5.7 rebounds last season for Columbia. He’s a good 3-point shooter for a big man, having made 36 percent from the college line.

