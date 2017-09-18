Charlotte Hornets to get expanded radio presence this season on WFNZ

The Charlotte Hornets are returning to WFNZ as their radio home, and a multi-year agreement between the two will include expanded programming on the local NBA team.
The Hornets announced Monday that WFNZ (AM 610 and FM 102.5) will broadcast all preseason, regular season and post-season games. In addition, WFNZ will expand its pre- and post-game programming and host a 60-minute Hornets show each Thursday at 6 p.m.
Longtime Hornets voice Steve Martin will return to do play-by-play. Former Charlotte Bobcats guard Matt Carroll will return to do color analysis for home games at Spectrum Center.
Martin’s call of Hornets games will also be available via the Hornets app.
