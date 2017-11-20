How big night for center Dwight Howard lifts Hornets over T-Wolves

Hack-a-Howard failed.
Down double-digits, Minnesota Timberwolves coach Tom Thibodeau decided to keep sending Charlotte Hornets center Dwight Howard to the foul line. Considering Howard is a 40 percent foul shooter this season, it was a reasonable strategy. It just didn’t work in a 118-102 Hornets victory at Spectrum Center.
Howard had his first game of at least 20 points and 20 rebounds as a Hornet (25 points and 20 boards). He made 9-of-14 from the line as the Hornets improved to 7-9. This was the first 20-20 game by a Hornet since Al Jefferson assembled one in 2013.
Frank Kaminsky had a big night off the bench with a season-high 24 points. The Timberwolves (10-7) got 18 points and 12 rebounds from Karl-Anthony Towns. Jamal Crawford scored 19 points off the bench for Minnesota..
Three who mattered
Howard: He did a great job on the offensive boards
Kaminsky: He needed this game after shooting 1-of-9 against the Los Angeles Clippers.
Towns: He bounced back from a slow start to put up All-Star stats.
Observations
▪ Two rotation players -- Marvin Williams and Jeremy Lamb -- played with injuries. Williams suffered a quad contusion in the victory over the Los Angeles Clippers. Lamb left that game in the second half with a tight hamstring.
▪ Howard has been assessed five technical fouls this season. If he reaches 16 this season, he would be suspended a game under NBA rules. The only player with more technicals through Sunday’s games was Atlanta’s Kent Bazemore with six.
▪ Hornets coach Steve Clifford was assessed a technical in the second quarter.
▪ Howard had a near double-double at halftime (13 points and eight rebounds), constantly attacking the rim against Minnesota’s Towns.
▪ Kaminsky, who struggled greatly Saturday against the Los Angeles Clippers (1-of-9), had 12 first-half points on 4-of-7 shooting.
Worth mentioning
▪ Hornets rookie Malik Monk didn’t enter the game until it was decided late in the fourth quarter.
▪ The Hornets committed 11 first-half turnovers. They entered this game averaging the fewest turnovers in the NBA at 13.3 per game.
▪ Howard was charged with a flagrant foul on an offensive possession, in a tangle with Towns.
Report card
B- OFFENSE: They shot well, but committed excessive turnovers (17).
B DEFENSE: Michael Kidd-Gilchrist didn’t play in the first game against the Timberwolves. Big difference in dealing with Minnesota’s wing players.
B COACHING: They beat the team that crushed them a couple of weeks ago.
Rick Bonnell: 704-358-5129, @rick_bonnell
HORNETS 118, TIMBERWOLVES 102
Minnesota
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Gibson
29:17
0-4
1-2
6
2
5
1
Wiggins
35:53
5-14
1-2
1
2
3
11
Towns
30:02
5-10
8-9
12
2
5
18
Butler
32:58
6-15
1-1
7
0
2
14
Teague
34:55
7-18
3-4
2
2
2
18
Crawford
18:11
6-12
6-6
2
2
1
19
Dieng
16:51
2-3
2-2
2
0
1
7
Bjelica
15:32
3-4
0-0
3
0
2
7
Muhammad
12:07
2-6
0-0
3
0
0
5
Jones
10:53
1-3
0-0
0
3
1
2
Georges-Hunt
1:07
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
0
Aldrich
1:07
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
0
Brooks
1:07
0-1
0-0
0
0
0
0
Totals
240:00
37-90
22-26
38
13
22
102
Percentages: FG .411, FT .846. 3-Point Goals: 6-27, .222 (Bjelica 1-1, Dieng 1-2, Muhammad 1-3, Butler 1-4, Teague 1-4, Crawford 1-5, Brooks 0-1, Jones 0-1, Towns 0-3, Wiggins 0-3). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 10 (11 PTS). Blocked Shots: 6 (Teague 3, Bjelica, Gibson, Towns). Turnovers: 10 (Wiggins 3, Gibson 2, Teague 2, Butler, Crawford, Towns). Steals: 8 (Teague 3, Butler, Gibson, Jones, Muhammad, Wiggins). Technical Fouls: coach Tom Thibodeau, 00:58 third.
Charlotte
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Kidd-Gilchrist
32:17
4-12
0-0
3
1
3
8
Williams
25:23
0-5
2-2
2
3
1
2
Howard
30:02
8-10
9-14
20
0
3
25
Batum
28:45
6-12
2-2
4
2
1
17
Walker
33:46
4-12
4-4
4
3
1
14
Kaminsky
21:38
9-15
2-2
3
3
1
24
Lamb
20:59
6-9
3-3
5
3
2
16
Zeller
17:58
4-5
1-2
4
2
1
10
Carter-Williams
14:14
1-2
0-0
3
4
4
2
Bacon
13:51
0-3
0-0
4
1
1
0
Monk
1:07
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
0
Totals
240:00
42-85
23-29
52
22
18
118
Percentages: FG .494, FT .793. 3-Point Goals: 11-26, .423 (Kaminsky 4-5, Batum 3-5, Walker 2-5, Zeller 1-1, Lamb 1-4, Bacon 0-1, Carter-Williams 0-1, Howard 0-1, Williams 0-3). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 17 (16 PTS). Blocked Shots: 7 (Howard 4, Kidd-Gilchrist 2, Walker). Turnovers: 17 (Howard 5, Walker 3, Kidd-Gilchrist 2, Zeller 2, Batum, Carter-Williams, Kaminsky, Lamb, Williams). Steals: 5 (Batum 2, Carter-Williams, Lamb, Walker). Technical Fouls: coach Steve Clifford, 10:52 second.
Minnesota
24
28
28
22
—
102
Charlotte
26
29
29
34
—
118
Att.—15,978 (19,077). T—2:14.
Officials—Curtis Blair, Bennie Adams, James Williams
