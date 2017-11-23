The latest on Charlotte Hornet Nic Batum’s elbow re-injury

While there has not yet been a definitive projection, it does not appear Charlotte Hornet Nic Batum’s latest left elbow injury threatens his season.
Batum doesn’t feel the re-injury, which caused him to miss the second half Wednesday against the Washington Wizards, is as bad as the original injury, a source said Thursday. Batum suffered a contusion in the first half of Wednesday’s 129-124 victory, and Jeremy Lamb started in his place in the second half.
Batum missed six weeks after tearing a ligament in his left elbow Oct. 4 in a preseason exhibition against the Detroit Pistons. He returned Nov. 15, starting in a home loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, and has played in the Hornets’ last five games.
The Hornets listed Batum as questionable to play Friday in the rematch with the Cavs at Quicken Loans Arena. The Hornets didn’t practice Thursday, due to the Thanksgiving holiday. They were scheduled to fly to Cleveland late afternoon.
Lamb is a capable replacement if Batum misses some time with this latest injury. He started the season’s first 12 games, averaging 16.7 points in those starts. Lamb had one of his best games as a Hornet Wednesday, with 24 points on 9-of-17 shooting, plus seven rebounds and five assists.
