Fearless predictions: Rested Spurs will prevail as usual against Hornets on Saturday

Five fearless predictions for Saturday’s Charlotte Hornets game against the San Antonio Spurs:
1. Another big game from Jeremy Lamb
Lamb scored a career-high 27 points in the previous game this season against the Spurs, and added six assists. He’s playing with far more confidence this season.
2. Put-backs will be a problem
Never miss a local story.
The Spurs are the third-best offensive rebounding team in the NBA.
3. Yawns will indicate a big problem
The Hornets played in Cleveland Friday, while the Spurs, not having played since Wednesday, were in Charlotte waiting for them.
4. A weekend full of mileage for Dwight Howard
One night after having to chase Kevin Love around the perimeter, Hornets center Howard will likely be matched against Pau Gasol, another big man with perimeter skills.
5. Spurs 105, Hornets 100
The Spurs have won 20 of 23 in this series, since the NBA returned to Charlotte in 2005.
Spurs at Hornets
Where:
Spectrum Center
When:
Saturday, 7 p.m.
TV/Radio:
Fox Sports Southeast /WFNZ 610-AM
Comments