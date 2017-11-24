San Antonio Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge (12) is averaging a near 20-10 this season (21.8 ppg., 8.3 rpg.) for a team playing without Kawhi Leonard.
Charlotte Hornets

Fearless predictions: Rested Spurs will prevail as usual against Hornets on Saturday

By Rick Bonnell

rbonnell@charlotteobserver.com

November 24, 2017 03:32 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 5 MINUTES AGO

Five fearless predictions for Saturday’s Charlotte Hornets game against the San Antonio Spurs:

1. Another big game from Jeremy Lamb

Lamb scored a career-high 27 points in the previous game this season against the Spurs, and added six assists. He’s playing with far more confidence this season.

2. Put-backs will be a problem

The Spurs are the third-best offensive rebounding team in the NBA.

3. Yawns will indicate a big problem

The Hornets played in Cleveland Friday, while the Spurs, not having played since Wednesday, were in Charlotte waiting for them.

4. A weekend full of mileage for Dwight Howard

One night after having to chase Kevin Love around the perimeter, Hornets center Howard will likely be matched against Pau Gasol, another big man with perimeter skills.

5. Spurs 105, Hornets 100

The Spurs have won 20 of 23 in this series, since the NBA returned to Charlotte in 2005.

Spurs at Hornets

Where:

Spectrum Center

When:

Saturday, 7 p.m.

TV/Radio:

Fox Sports Southeast /WFNZ 610-AM

