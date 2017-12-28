Fearless predictions: No Stephen Curry, not that that changes Hornets’ fate

Five fearless predictions for Friday’s Charlotte Hornets game against the Golden State Warriors:
1. No Curry; not that that will make much difference
The Warriors list former NBA MVP (and Charlottean) Stephen Curry as out, due to a sprained ankle. Of course, the Warriors are 9-1 since Curry suffered that injury.
2. That Celtics game, only more so
The Hornets fell behind the Boston Celtics by 20 at home Wednesday. The Warriors are the Celtics, only more so, with a roster built for switching defense and plenty of 3-point shooters.
3. A road trip? What could go wrong?
The Hornets are .500 at Spectrum Center. They have generally been dreadful this season on the road. They have already burned through 20 of 41 home games this season.
4. Won’t feel like a homecoming
Acting Hornets coach Stephen Silas is a former Warriors assistant, who worked closely with Curry. But the defending champions won’t go easy on a former employee.
5. Warriors 132, Hornets 105
Tour Alcatraz, eat some crab, get drilled.
Hornets at Warriors
Where:
Oracle Arena
When:
Friday, 10:30 p.m.
TV/Radio:
Fox Sports Southeast / WFNZ 610-AM
