Golden State Warriors guard (and longtime Charlottean) Stephen Curry has been out for weeks with a sprained ankle. He will miss Friday’s game against his hometown team, after missing the other Hornets-Warriors game in Charlotte Dec. 6.
Charlotte Hornets

Fearless predictions: No Stephen Curry, not that that changes Hornets’ fate

By Rick Bonnell

rbonnell@charlotteobserver.com

December 28, 2017 09:07 PM

UPDATED 9 HOURS 3 MINUTES AGO

Five fearless predictions for Friday’s Charlotte Hornets game against the Golden State Warriors:

1. No Curry; not that that will make much difference

The Warriors list former NBA MVP (and Charlottean) Stephen Curry as out, due to a sprained ankle. Of course, the Warriors are 9-1 since Curry suffered that injury.

2. That Celtics game, only more so

The Hornets fell behind the Boston Celtics by 20 at home Wednesday. The Warriors are the Celtics, only more so, with a roster built for switching defense and plenty of 3-point shooters.

3. A road trip? What could go wrong?

The Hornets are .500 at Spectrum Center. They have generally been dreadful this season on the road. They have already burned through 20 of 41 home games this season.

4. Won’t feel like a homecoming

Acting Hornets coach Stephen Silas is a former Warriors assistant, who worked closely with Curry. But the defending champions won’t go easy on a former employee.

5. Warriors 132, Hornets 105

Tour Alcatraz, eat some crab, get drilled.

Hornets at Warriors

Where:

Oracle Arena

When:

Friday, 10:30 p.m.

TV/Radio:

Fox Sports Southeast / WFNZ 610-AM

