Fearless predictions: Blake Griffin will bring Hornets back down to earth Sunday

Five fearless predictions for Sunday’s Charlotte Hornets game against the Los Angeles Clippers:
1. Sunday won’t be as good a day as Friday (cuz it can’t be)
Beating the Golden State Warriors in Oakland Friday is the high point of this Hornets season by a 100 zillion miles. Can’t be matched.
2. Clippers bench will be a major factor
Never miss a local story.
Lou Williams scored 25 points off the Clippers bench in the previous meeting between these teams this season. Two out of every three games, the Hornets’ second unit is less than reliable.
3. ‘Magic’ Howard probably won’t shine the same way Sunday
Hornets center Dwight Howard had a career-high seven assists versus the Warriors, who double-teamed the post more than most Hornets opponents have lately. With the Clippers having DeAndre Jordan, giving help in the post isn’t usually necessary.
4. Lots of Hornets free throws
The Clippers are one of only six NBA teams whose opponents average 23 or more free throws this season. The Hornets average nearly 28 free throws per game, an NBA high.
5. Clippers 102, Hornets 96
Blake Griffin will have a big game in a building that will likely be pretty much empty on both New Year’s Eve and an NFL Sunday.
Hornets at Clippers
Where:
Staples Center
When:
Sunday, 7 p.m.
TV/Radio:
Fox Sports Southeast /WFNZ 610-AM
Comments