Why Dwight Howard likely won’t play tonight vs. Grizzlies

In all likelihood, Charlotte Hornets center Dwight Howard won’t play tonight against the Memphis Grizzlies after his historic performance Wednesday against the Brooklyn Nets.
Howard was charged with his 16th technical foul this season during Wednesday’s 111-105 road victory. Under NBA rules, that is an automatic one-game suspension, unless Howard has successfully gotten one or more of those techs rescinded.
Howard totaled 32 points and 30 rebounds Wednesday, the first such 30-30 game in the NBA since Kevin Love did it with the Minnesota Timberwolves did in November of 2010. That was just the third 30-rebound game in the NBA since 1996.
