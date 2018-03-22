Charlotte Hornets center Dwight Howard had an amazing game Wednesday -- 32 points and 30 rebounds -- but he might have to serve a one-game suspension Thursday.
Charlotte Hornets center Dwight Howard had an amazing game Wednesday -- 32 points and 30 rebounds -- but he might have to serve a one-game suspension Thursday. Kathy Willens AP

Charlotte Hornets

Why Dwight Howard likely won’t play tonight vs. Grizzlies

By Rick Bonnell

March 22, 2018 10:27 AM

In all likelihood, Charlotte Hornets center Dwight Howard won’t play tonight against the Memphis Grizzlies after his historic performance Wednesday against the Brooklyn Nets.

Howard was charged with his 16th technical foul this season during Wednesday’s 111-105 road victory. Under NBA rules, that is an automatic one-game suspension, unless Howard has successfully gotten one or more of those techs rescinded.

Howard totaled 32 points and 30 rebounds Wednesday, the first such 30-30 game in the NBA since Kevin Love did it with the Minnesota Timberwolves did in November of 2010. That was just the third 30-rebound game in the NBA since 1996.

