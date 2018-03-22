What record did Kemba Walker break in the Charlotte Hornets’ blowout win?

This game failed to entertain, but Kemba Walker sure did.
Two-time All-Star Walker hit his 1,000th career 3-pointer and many more Thursday in leading the Charlotte Hornets to a 140-79 blowout of the tank-tastic Memphis Grizzlies at Spectrum Center.
This was the largest margin of victory in Charlotte NBA history. The original Hornets beat the Philadelphia 76ers by 52 in the 1991-92 season.
Walker scored 35 points in the first half alone, finishing with 46. He broke his own single-game franchise record for 3s with his 10th with about four minutes left in the third quarter.
The Hornets led 75-42 after two quarters, the largest halftime lead in franchise history.
The 19-53 Grizzlies stopped playing for keeps a long time ago this season. They sat out Marc Gasol and Chandler Parsons, listing them as “resting.”
Walker left the game late in the third quarter. The Hornets entered the fourth quarter leading 112-57, and played both of their two-way players – Marcus Paige and Mangok Mathiang – extensively that last quarter.
Three who mattered
Walker: This was his 55th career game of 30 or more points, and he had 35 in the first half.
Frank Kaminsky: He made his first four attempts from 3-point range.
Tyreke Evans: Awful as the team surrounding him, Evans put in a good night’s work with 16 points, seven rebounds and four assists.
Observations
▪ While this was Willy Hernangomez’s first start as a Hornet, it wasn’t even close to his first NBA start. He made 22 starts as a New York Knicks rookie last season, which was a big factor in his getting enough playing time to be first-team all-rookie.
▪ The NBA announced early afternoon that Dwight Howard would serve a one-game suspension Thursday. That was automatic under league rules, after Howard was charged with his 16th technical foul of the season early in the third quarter. The suspension came one night after Howard had a historic performance: A personal-best 30 rebounds, plus 32 points, in a 23-point comeback against the Brooklyn Nets.
▪ The Hornet again played without Cody Zeller (sore left knee) and Nic Batum (left Achilles tendinitis). Coach Steve Clifford said both are on the mend and should play again this season.
▪ The NBA individual record for 3s in a game is 13, set by Stephen Curry.
▪ The Hornets are down to four home games this season, including Monday (New York Knicks) and Wednesday (Cleveland Cavaliers).
Worth mentioning
▪ Former Charlotte Bobcats assistant J.B. Bickerstaff is serving as interim coach of the Grizzlies. This is Bickerstaff’s second interim stint in the NBA; he did the same in Houston after the Rockets fired Kevin McHale.
▪ Walker made his 1,000th career 3-pointer in the second quarter.
▪ Rookie Malik Monk left the game in the third quarter with a right hand contusion.
Report card
A+ OFFENSE: There’s nothing for a defense to do with Walker when he is making 3s like he did in the first half; the Hornets had 75 points and a 33-point lead at halftime..
A DEFENSE: With 5 1/2 minutes left in this game, the Grizzlies hadn’t reached 10 assists.
A COACHING: The Grizzlies certain made this easy, but the Hornets put it away fast after a major second-half comeback on the road Wednesday.
Hornets 140, Grizzlies 79
MEMPHIS (79)—Martin 5-15 2-2 12, Green 2-7 0-0 5, Davis 2-5 0-0 4, Evans 7-11 1-4 16, Brooks 2-5 0-0 5, Johnson 1-4 0-2 2, Rabb 0-1 0-0 0, Chalmers 1-3 0-0 2, Weber 0-1 2-2 2, Simmons 1-5 4-4 6, McLemore 2-9 3-3 7, Selden 7-12 3-4 18. Totals 30-78 15-21 79.
CHARLOTTE (140)—Kidd-Gilchrist 2-5 0-0 4, Williams 5-8 3-4 15, Hernangomez 5-11 0-1 10, Walker 13-18 10-10 46, Lamb 4-7 2-2 12, Bacon 6-14 3-3 15, Kaminsky 5-6 0-0 14, Mathiang 4-5 0-1 8, Paige 3-6 2-2 9, Monk 1-4 2-2 4, Stone 0-1 0-0 0, Graham 1-7 1-2 3. Totals 49-92 23-27 140.
Memphis
14
28
15
22
—
79
Charlotte
37
38
37
28
—
140
3-Point Goals—Memphis 4-18 (Green 1-2, Evans 1-2, Brooks 1-3, Selden 1-3, Chalmers 0-2, McLemore 0-2, Simmons 0-2, Martin 0-2), Charlotte 19-40 (Walker 10-14, Kaminsky 4-4, Lamb 2-4, Williams 2-5, Paige 1-3, Hernangomez 0-1, Stone 0-1, Bacon 0-1, Monk 0-2, Graham 0-5). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Memphis 38 (Martin 8), Charlotte 53 (Hernangomez 12). Assists—Memphis 13 (Evans, Simmons 4), Charlotte 25 (Lamb 6). Total Fouls—Memphis 24, Charlotte 17. A—15,033 (19,077).
