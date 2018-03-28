LeBron James on tying Michael Jordan’s record against Hornets

LeBron James tied Michael Jordan’s 866-game record of scoring at least 10 points in Cleveland’s Wednesday night win over the Charlotte Hornets.
Brendan Marks
