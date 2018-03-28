Kemba Walker becomes Hornets' all-time leader in points
Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker became the team's all-time leader in points scored on Wednesday, March 28, 2018 against the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC. Walker finished with 21 points.
Charlotte Hornets guard Jeremy Lin visited South Charlotte Middle School on April 12, 2016 and answered questions from students. South Charlotte is one of the top performing schools in a reading challenge launched by the Jeremy Lin Foundation and
After losing a bet with Governor Ralph Northam of Virginia over the ACC tournament, Roy Cooper went shopping for some North Carolina craft beer. Based on the colors of the cans, he settled on Fullsteam Brewery and Mother Earth Brewery.
Like many Tar Heels fans, former UNC basketball player David Noel relished Duke’s loss to Kansas on Sunday evening in the NCAA tournament's Elite Eight. Noel, played under Coach Roy Williams and helped lead the Tar Heels to the 2005 NCAA title.
The brother of Stephon Clark, Stevante Clark, disrupted a Sacramento City Council meeting on Tuesday night. Stephon Clark was shot by police and died March 18. Videos of the shooting, prompted a week of social unrest. WARNING: Some profanity.
NCDOT installed the lights on the westbound I-540 on-ramps at Leesville, Creedmoor, Six Forks and Falls of Neuse roads. Sensors in the pavement detect when traffic on the ramps gets heavy, turning on lights that alternate between green and red.