Are Miami Heat, Gastonia’s Hassan Whiteside headed for divorce?

Gastonia’s Hassan Whiteside’s relationship with the Miami Heat is going south, two seasons removed from his signing a contract worth nearly $100 million.
The Heat fined Whiteside an undisclosed amount Sunday for “comments detrimental to the team” after his expletive-filled reaction Saturday to his recent playing time.
“It’s bull----, it’s really bull----, man,” Whiteside said of coach Erik Spoelstra’s decision to go small – thus reducing Whiteside’s minutes – in a loss Saturday to the Brooklyn Nets.
“There are a lot of teams that can use a center.”
Whiteside had quite a rise in recent seasons, after being a second-round pick of the Sacramento Kings back in 2010 out of Marshall. He played overseas and in the then NBA D-League (now the G-League) before catching on with the Heat in the 2014-15 season. He played a major role in the Heat defeating the Hornets in seven games in the first round of the 2016 playoffs.
While 7-footer Whiteside can have significant impact as a rebounder and rim-protector, his lack of shooting range can be problematic in an NBA evolving toward more versatile big men. His career free-throw percentage is just 63 percent and his shooting accuracy falls off significantly when he’s more than 3 feet from the basket.
The Heat drafted another big man who grew up in North Carolina, Kentucky’s Bam Adebayo, in the first round last June.
Whiteside has seen his average playing time slip from 33 minutes last season to 26 minutes this season. He has two seasons left on his contract, at salaries of $25.4 million and $27.1 million.
