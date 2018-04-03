Despite big night from center Dwight Howard, Hornets drop fourth straight

Lauri Markkanen scored 24 points and Sean Kilpatrick added 21 off the bench to lead the Chicago Bulls to a 120-114 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday night.
Justin Holiday had 19 points and Bobby Portis added 16 for Chicago, which has won three straight.
Center Dwight Howard scored 23 points and added 17 rebounds for Charlotte, which has lost four straight. Rookie guard Malik Monk scored 21 for the Hornets.
Markkanen didn’t play in the fourth quarter and totaled just 24 minutes for the game. The 7-foot rookie was 8 of 14 from the field, including 5 of 6 on 3-pointers.
The Bulls had an 86-79 lead entering the fourth quarter before coach Fred Hoiberg decided to sit most of his regulars, possibly because it was really in the team’s best interest to lose and hope to improve its draft position.
Kilpatrick, though, had other plans and took over the reigns of the offense, scoring 19 points in final 12 minutes to hold off Monk (16 in the fourth) and Charlotte.
Kilpatrick iced the game with a 3-pointer with 56.5 seconds to go for a 118-114 lead.
TIP-INS
Hornets: Forward Nicolas Batum (left Achilles tendon soreness) was a surprise addition to the starting lineup. “Earlier in the morning, he was going to not play,” coach Steve Clifford said. “Then it felt a lot better at shootaround.” Batum finished with 11 points in 28 minutes . Guard/forward Dwayne Bacon (sprained right ankle) and guard/forward Treveon Graham (concussion protocol) each missed a second straight game.
Bulls: Guard Denzel Valentine was scheduled to have arthroscopic surgery on his left knee to remove loose debris on Wednesday morning and will miss the final week of the season. “I'll be able to walk out of the hospital,” he said. “I had the same thing done in college when I was a senior and I was back playing in two weeks.” ... Forward Noah Vonleh suffered a strained left calf in the first half and did not return.
UP NEXT
Hornets: Visit Orlando on Friday night.
Bulls: Visit the Boston on Friday night.
BULLS 120, HORNETS 114
Charlotte
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Kidd-Gilchrist
26:16
5-9
0-1
3
2
2
10
Williams
27:54
6-8
2-2
8
4
2
18
Howard
32:24
7-11
9-13
17
3
1
23
Batum
27:36
2-9
6-7
4
5
0
11
Walker
30:47
4-11
0-1
1
4
0
9
Monk
24:16
8-15
0-0
2
2
3
21
Lamb
20:03
3-6
0-0
2
1
2
6
Kaminsky
19:57
0-3
2-2
1
1
4
2
Hernangomez
15:36
4-7
2-2
8
1
1
11
Stone
15:11
1-2
0-0
3
1
1
3
Totals
240:00
40-81
21-28
49
24
16
114
Percentages: FG .494, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 13-34, .382 (Monk 5-10, Williams 4-6, Hernangomez 1-1, Stone 1-2, Batum 1-6, Walker 1-6, Lamb 0-1, Kaminsky 0-2). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 20 (28 PTS). Blocked Shots: 4 (Howard 2, Monk, Williams). Turnovers: 20 (Monk 4, Howard 3, Kidd-Gilchrist 3, Lamb 3, Stone 2, Walker 2, Batum, Hernangomez, Kaminsky). Steals: 3 (Hernangomez, Lamb, Monk).
Chicago
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Holiday
27:46
7-16
1-1
1
3
4
19
Markkanen
24:21
8-14
3-3
7
1
2
24
Felicio
25:12
4-5
0-0
8
2
4
8
Nwaba
31:34
5-9
0-0
9
5
3
10
Payne
24:05
4-13
0-0
4
7
0
8
Kilpatrick
28:50
7-17
4-5
0
3
3
21
Grant
24:07
4-8
4-5
2
1
2
13
Arcidiacono
23:55
0-2
1-2
4
3
0
1
Portis
22:48
7-13
0-0
6
1
2
16
Vonleh
7:22
0-2
0-2
3
0
0
0
Totals
240:00
46-99
13-18
44
26
20
120
Percentages: FG .465, FT .722. 3-Point Goals: 15-34, .441 (Markkanen 5-6, Holiday 4-9, Kilpatrick 3-6, Portis 2-4, Grant 1-4, Vonleh 0-1, Payne 0-4). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 7 (6 PTS). Blocked Shots: 4 (Kilpatrick 2, Markkanen, Portis). Turnovers: 7 (Arcidiacono 2, Felicio, Grant, Holiday, Nwaba, Portis). Steals: 9 (Holiday 3, Arcidiacono 2, Grant 2, Felicio, Nwaba).
Charlotte
22
25
32
35
—
114
Chicago
19
34
33
34
—
120
Att.—20,139 (20,917). T—2:04.
Officials—Jacyn Goble, Gary Zielinski, Kane Fitzgerald
