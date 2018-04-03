Charlotte Hornets center Dwight Howard scores on a reverse dunk against the Chicago Bulls Wednesday night. Despite 23 points and 17 rebounds from Howard, the Hornets lost 120-114.
Charlotte Hornets

Despite big night from center Dwight Howard, Hornets drop fourth straight

By John Jackson

Associated Press

April 03, 2018 11:40 PM

CHICAGO

Lauri Markkanen scored 24 points and Sean Kilpatrick added 21 off the bench to lead the Chicago Bulls to a 120-114 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday night.

Justin Holiday had 19 points and Bobby Portis added 16 for Chicago, which has won three straight.

Center Dwight Howard scored 23 points and added 17 rebounds for Charlotte, which has lost four straight. Rookie guard Malik Monk scored 21 for the Hornets.

Markkanen didn’t play in the fourth quarter and totaled just 24 minutes for the game. The 7-foot rookie was 8 of 14 from the field, including 5 of 6 on 3-pointers.

The Bulls had an 86-79 lead entering the fourth quarter before coach Fred Hoiberg decided to sit most of his regulars, possibly because it was really in the team’s best interest to lose and hope to improve its draft position.

Kilpatrick, though, had other plans and took over the reigns of the offense, scoring 19 points in final 12 minutes to hold off Monk (16 in the fourth) and Charlotte.

Kilpatrick iced the game with a 3-pointer with 56.5 seconds to go for a 118-114 lead.

TIP-INS

Hornets: Forward Nicolas Batum (left Achilles tendon soreness) was a surprise addition to the starting lineup. “Earlier in the morning, he was going to not play,” coach Steve Clifford said. “Then it felt a lot better at shootaround.” Batum finished with 11 points in 28 minutes . Guard/forward Dwayne Bacon (sprained right ankle) and guard/forward Treveon Graham (concussion protocol) each missed a second straight game.

Bulls: Guard Denzel Valentine was scheduled to have arthroscopic surgery on his left knee to remove loose debris on Wednesday morning and will miss the final week of the season. “I'll be able to walk out of the hospital,” he said. “I had the same thing done in college when I was a senior and I was back playing in two weeks.” ... Forward Noah Vonleh suffered a strained left calf in the first half and did not return.

UP NEXT

Hornets: Visit Orlando on Friday night.

Bulls: Visit the Boston on Friday night.

BULLS 120, HORNETS 114

Charlotte

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Kidd-Gilchrist

26:16

5-9

0-1

3

2

2

10

Williams

27:54

6-8

2-2

8

4

2

18

Howard

32:24

7-11

9-13

17

3

1

23

Batum

27:36

2-9

6-7

4

5

0

11

Walker

30:47

4-11

0-1

1

4

0

9

Monk

24:16

8-15

0-0

2

2

3

21

Lamb

20:03

3-6

0-0

2

1

2

6

Kaminsky

19:57

0-3

2-2

1

1

4

2

Hernangomez

15:36

4-7

2-2

8

1

1

11

Stone

15:11

1-2

0-0

3

1

1

3

Totals

240:00

40-81

21-28

49

24

16

114

Percentages: FG .494, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 13-34, .382 (Monk 5-10, Williams 4-6, Hernangomez 1-1, Stone 1-2, Batum 1-6, Walker 1-6, Lamb 0-1, Kaminsky 0-2). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 20 (28 PTS). Blocked Shots: 4 (Howard 2, Monk, Williams). Turnovers: 20 (Monk 4, Howard 3, Kidd-Gilchrist 3, Lamb 3, Stone 2, Walker 2, Batum, Hernangomez, Kaminsky). Steals: 3 (Hernangomez, Lamb, Monk).

Chicago

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Holiday

27:46

7-16

1-1

1

3

4

19

Markkanen

24:21

8-14

3-3

7

1

2

24

Felicio

25:12

4-5

0-0

8

2

4

8

Nwaba

31:34

5-9

0-0

9

5

3

10

Payne

24:05

4-13

0-0

4

7

0

8

Kilpatrick

28:50

7-17

4-5

0

3

3

21

Grant

24:07

4-8

4-5

2

1

2

13

Arcidiacono

23:55

0-2

1-2

4

3

0

1

Portis

22:48

7-13

0-0

6

1

2

16

Vonleh

7:22

0-2

0-2

3

0

0

0

Totals

240:00

46-99

13-18

44

26

20

120

Percentages: FG .465, FT .722. 3-Point Goals: 15-34, .441 (Markkanen 5-6, Holiday 4-9, Kilpatrick 3-6, Portis 2-4, Grant 1-4, Vonleh 0-1, Payne 0-4). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 7 (6 PTS). Blocked Shots: 4 (Kilpatrick 2, Markkanen, Portis). Turnovers: 7 (Arcidiacono 2, Felicio, Grant, Holiday, Nwaba, Portis). Steals: 9 (Holiday 3, Arcidiacono 2, Grant 2, Felicio, Nwaba).

Charlotte

22

25

32

35

114

Chicago

19

34

33

34

120

Att.—20,139 (20,917). T—2:04.

Officials—Jacyn Goble, Gary Zielinski, Kane Fitzgerald

  Comments  