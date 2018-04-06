Charlotte Hornets point guard Kemba Walker is one of 35 NBA players invited to Las Vegas in July to participate in a Team USA mini-camp.
Charlotte Hornets' Kemba Walker received a major honor Friday

By Rick Bonnell

April 06, 2018 02:07 PM

Two-time Charlotte Hornets All-Star Kemba Walker is one of 35 NBA players receiving invitations to the U.S. National Team minicamp July 25-27 in Las Vegas.

This is the start of the process to select the 12-member team representing the United States in the 2019 World Cup and 2020 Olympics.

San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich will serve as coach for the next World Cup-Olympics cycle, succeeding Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski. Among other players in the pool with Carolinas ties: Stephen Curry (Davidson), Harrison Barnes (North Carolina), Kyrie Irving (Duke) and John Wall (Raleigh).

