Charlotte Hornets’ defense hard to find in home finale loss to Indiana Pacers

The Charlotte Hornets made the last few minutes competitive Sunday, but the overall defense was too much to overcome.
With rookie Malik Monk reaching 20 points for the third consecutive game, the Hornets finished out their home schedule with a 123-117 loss to the Indiana Pacers. Monk came off the bench for 22 points, making eight of 16 shots from the field.
The defense was bad all game for the Hornets, who lost their fifth game in the past six. The Hornets finished the home schedule just 21-20 at Spectrum Center.
Pacers big man Domantas Sabonis came off the bench to score a career-high 30 points. The Pacers have been a pleasant surprise in the Eastern Conference, regrouping nicely from the loss of Paul George in the offseason.
No Hornets starter played more than 27 minutes. All-Star Kemba Walker finished with 12 points and five assists, scoring just three in the second half.
Three who mattered
Victor Oladipo: With 19 points off 10 shots from the field, plus five assists and three rebounds, Pacers guard Oladipo was instrumental in giving Indiana a 13-point halftime lead.
Lance Stephenson: The ex-Hornet played in the versatile way this franchise hoped he would when he was in Charlotte.
Marvin Williams: That’s three consecutive games of 15 or more points for the Hornets power forward.
Observations
▪ This was the last home game for radio play-by-play voice Steve Martin, who is retiring at the end of the season. The Hornets honored him at halftime for 30 years of calling NBA games.
▪ Pacers coach Nate McMillan said he planned no changes in the rotation Sunday, to rest players for the playoffs. The Pacers were still technically in contention to win the Central Division..
▪ Oladipo appears to be a strong candidate for the NBA’s Most Improved Player award. Michael Kidd-Gilchrist got the initial defensive assignment on Oladipo.
▪ Dwight Howard got in quick foul trouble Sunday —his third foul coming eight minutes into the first quarter.
▪ Stephenson wore gold shoes so shiny there were impossible to miss.
Worth mentioning
▪ The Hornets get a rematch with the Pacers, to finish out the season Tuesday in Indianapolis.
▪ Former Hornets center Al Jefferson sat out this game. It was Jefferson’s fifth consecutive Did Not Play-Coach’s Decision.
▪ Was this the last game in Spectrum Center for Kemba Walker and/or Steve Clifford? Lots of consequential offseason issues to address.
Report card
B-OFFENSE: Eighteen turnovers in the first three quarters is awful, even with no tangible stakes.
FDEFENSE: Other than limiting Indiana free throws, not much you could say positive about that end of the floor.
C-COACHING: Those 22 turnovers are nothing like what Steve Clifford prioritizes.
Comments