Hornets Coach Clifford talked about team's lack of spirit

Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker became the team's all-time leader in points scored on Wednesday, March 28, 2018 against the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC. Walker finished with 21 points.
Charlotte Hornets guard Jeremy Lin visited South Charlotte Middle School on April 12, 2016 and answered questions from students. South Charlotte is one of the top performing schools in a reading challenge launched by the Jeremy Lin Foundation and
Gary Shipman, a candidate for NC House, tells a crowd at Ogden Park in Wilmington on April 8 that he is "a member of the African-American community." Shipman is one of three Democrats hoping to unseat Republican state Rep. Holly Grange.
The FBI on Tuesday announced the filing of a superseding indictment in the college basketball investigation that alleges payments to include additional families of student athletes, including an athlete at NC State that appears to be Dennis Smith Jr.
Green Hope’s Jordyn Adams talks about balancing football and baseball at a high level. Adams signed to play football and baseball at North Carolina, but may bypass both to pursue professional baseball.