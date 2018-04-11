Howard and Batum try to find a way

Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker became the team's all-time leader in points scored on Wednesday, March 28, 2018 against the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC. Walker finished with 21 points.
Charlotte Hornets guard Jeremy Lin visited South Charlotte Middle School on April 12, 2016 and answered questions from students. South Charlotte is one of the top performing schools in a reading challenge launched by the Jeremy Lin Foundation and
The FBI announced the filing of a superseding indictment in its college basketball investigation that expands the scope to include additional families of student athletes, including an athlete at N.C. State that appears to be Dennis Smith Jr.,
Fayetteville's Dennis Smith Jr. was one of the most sought after recruits in America and committed to NC State in 2015. He was he highest-rated recruit to commit to the Wolfpack and coach Mark Gottfried.
Gary Shipman, a candidate for NC House, tells a crowd at Ogden Park in Wilmington on April 8 that he is "a member of the African-American community." Shipman is one of three Democrats hoping to unseat Republican state Rep. Holly Grange.
Surratt talks about the benefits of Spring football practice at North Carolina and the competition for the starting quarterback position following practice on Tuesday, April 10, 2018 in Chapel Hill, N.C.