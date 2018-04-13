Confidence is a big thing in the NBA

Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker became the team's all-time leader in points scored on Wednesday, March 28, 2018 against the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC. Walker finished with 21 points.
Charlotte Hornets guard Jeremy Lin visited South Charlotte Middle School on April 12, 2016 and answered questions from students. South Charlotte is one of the top performing schools in a reading challenge launched by the Jeremy Lin Foundation and
Police believe a baby found dead in Knightdale home was killed before the murder-suicide of the parents, who had an incestuous relationship. Katie Pladl, 20, was the biological daughter of Steven Pladl, 45, who was the father of the baby, Bennett.
Angela Humphries and Teri Patterson brought giant plastic bags filled with different types of coins to pay their water bills at the municipal building in Raleigh Thursday, April 12, 2018. They are frustrated that the city doubled her water rate.