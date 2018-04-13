Fizdale? Stackhouse? Charlotte Hornets in market for a coach. Here are 5 possibilities

With Friday's firing of coach Steve Clifford, here are five potential coaching candidates who are available or could be for Charlotte Hornets interviews:
Dave Fizdale
Fizdale, 43, lasted a little more than a season as coach of the Memphis Grizzlies (50-51 record), after being a highly respected assistant coach with the Miami Heat. Got into some office-politics issues, including some friction with star Marc Gasol. However, he’s decisive and dynamic in a way that wears well as a head coach. Figures to have options, and should be picky in taking his next job.
Stephen Silas
Silas, 45, spent last season as associate head coach of the Hornets, and has been an assistant with this team since his father, Paul, took over for Larry Brown in 2010. Coached the Hornets for 5 1/2 weeks and to a 9-12 record when Clifford took a medical leave this season with headaches related to sleep deprivation. Silas also as a finalist for the Houston Rockets job that went to Mike D’Antoni in 2016..
Jerry Stackhouse
Stackhouse, 43, has shown major potential as coach of the Toronto Raptors’ G-League team, which advanced to that league’s championship round past two seasons, winning the title in 2017. A former North Carolina star player who has paid his dues to be a coaching candidate.
Monty Williams
Williams, 46, spent five seasons as coach of the New Orleans Pelicans (173-221 record). Was an assistant with the Oklahoma City Thunder when he took a leave of absence due to the death of his wife in a traffic accident in February of 2016. Currently, an executive in the front office of the San Antonio Spurs.
Jay Wright
Would he leave Villanova for the Hornets? Not only has Wright, 56, been hugely successful at the college level, but his personality would probably be a better fit in the NBA than many other top college coaches.
Comments