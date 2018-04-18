Pondering the Panthers with Dez Bryant. … Hold the anger with the Hornets’ Nic Batum.

Be interesting to take a poll and see how many fans of the Carolina Panthers would like to see Dez Bryant play for the Carolina Panthers. Bryant is only 29. He was born the same year as Carolina’s Captain Munnerlyn, Amini Silatolu, Da’Norris Searcy and Ben Jacobs.
Yet he’d play a role similar to Devin Funchess. How much would he cost, how would he behave in the locker room, how many balls would he catch, how upset would he be about not catching more and how long until he gets into his first training camp tussle with Munnerlyn?
Bryant is an interesting candidate for the Carolina roster. But that’s not the same as being a good one. …
▪ There’s a lot of anger about Nic Batum’s contract. The Hornets signed Batum to a five-year $120 million contract. But if the anger is with Batum, it’s misplaced.
Imagine your employer comes to you and says, “We want to pay you a five-year $120-million contract.”
What would you do?
Yeah, me, too.
