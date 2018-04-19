Should Hornets waive Nic Batum? Is blowing up roster the answer? Here’s what I think.

Some of you would accept just about any means to move on from Nic Batum’s contract.
I appreciate the frustration that Batum, the Charlotte Hornets’ starting shooting guard, appears overpaid after signing a five-year, $120 million contract in the summer of 2016. Batum isn’t performing up to that deal, but that doesn’t translate to useless.
I’ve had some fans tell me they’d be for waiving Batum, which would serve no constructive purpose; Batum’s salary would continue counting on the Hornets’ cap and they’d walk away from a 6-foot-8 guard with a wide skill set.
Batum tops this week’s Hornets mailbag:
Q. Is there a legitimate chance the Hornets will be able to get rid of Nic Batum’s contract?
A. Historically, there aren’t many NBA contracts that live up to the "untradeable" label. Now-Hornets owner Michael Jordan, then running the Washington Wizards, traded Juwan Howard’s deal to the Dallas Mavericks in 2001 when supposedly that was impossible.
The issue is not whether the remaining $75 million on Batum’s contract can be moved. It’s what the Hornets would take back. Particularly this summer, when only a handful of teams will start the new fiscal year under the salary cap, it will be hard to find a taker without taking back comparably problematic guaranteed deals.
Q. I think blowing this thing up is the team’s only hope of being relevant. Thoughts?
A. I sure understand the sentiment. The problem with the term "blowing up" is what does that actually entail, both as far as short-term pain and long-term recovery?
Everyone now applauds the Philadelphia 76ers’ rebuild, but keep in mind the Sixers won a total of 75 games over the previous four seasons. Would season-ticket holders, suite-holders and sponsors stick it out through four dreadful seasons in Charlotte, waiting for that cycle to play through? I understand that continuously floating along as somewhere between the seventh- and 10th team in the Eastern Conference is purgatory. But be aware of the collateral damage of a so-called "blow up."
Q. I’ve seen a bunch of rumors involving the Phoenix Suns and Hornets. Would the 16th and/or 31st picks and a key role player (T.J. Warren or Marquese Chriss) be enough to pry Kemba away if we decide on a rebuild?
A. You’re thinking creatively, and a draft pick/young player mix might be the best you’d get, considering Walker is a season away from unrestricted free agency. However, a caution: Often in the NBA (as opposed to the NFL) trades that exchange a star for a package of pieces don’t go so well.
Q. If Walker is still a Hornet next season, will Malik Monk play most of his minutes at point guard or shooting guard?
A. Obviously, that will be the next coach’s decision, but I think most NBA coaches would agree with Steve Clifford that Monk’s career will be about switching freely between being on and off the ball. One of the incentives for signing Michael Carter-Williams (regardless of how that worked out) was Carter-Williams had point-guard skills and shooting-guard size. Hence, he could be paired with Walker or Monk and match up defensively with the opposing shooting guards.
Monk was more comfortable finding shots, not only for himself but teammates, in the pick-and-roll late in the season. That’s important, and something for him to refine over the summer.
Q. I’ve read that (new Hornets general manager) Mitch Kupchak is overseas, scouting talent. Thoughts on this?
A. 1. I’d guess when a veteran GM is out of the league for a season, the hardest thing to catch up on is International players. Since the European season is still going on, it makes great sense for Kupchak to check in. 2. Kupchak said at his introductory press conference he’s big on checking out talent personally, rather than just rely on scout’s reports. 3. International players were a big part of his tenure with the Lakers. For instance, he traded for Pau Gasol and drafted Gasol’s brother, Marc.
Q. Is there any sense to attaching a first-round pick to a contract in order to get cap flexibility?
A. Yes, and Kupchak mentioned moving the pick as a possibility when I asked about the salary-cap problems.
Q. Does Michael Kidd-Gilchrist or Marvin Williams have any trade value? We need to start shedding salary.
A. This goes back to what I wrote above about Batum’s contract. In the current league-wide environment, where so few teams will have the flexibility to absorb salary without trading out other contracts, it will be hard to move veterans with multiple seasons left purely to reduce payroll. To use a baseball analogy, this summer there will be a lot of sellers, not a lot of buyers.
