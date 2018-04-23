Mesmerized by Lance Stephenson's NBA playoffs act? You've been fooled, like me and MJ

I watched more than enough of Lance Stephenson during his one awful year with the Charlotte Hornets, so forgive me if I don’t think anything Stephenson is doing in the Cleveland-Indiana playoff series is entertaining or funny.
Stephenson strikes me more in these NBA playoffs as a guy who is writing checks that his game can’t cash – and making it all about himself whenever he can find a way.
Some people believe Stephenson is a major asset to the Indiana Pacers in this tight series with Cleveland because he can do things like draw a technical on LeBron James, like he did Sunday night. He did so by first starting to follow LeBron to the Cavaliers bench during a timeout Sunday night and then flopping as if he got hit by a truck when LeBron used a forearm to shove him out of the way.
“This is exactly why Stephenson is valuable to the Pacers,” enthused a writer for USA Today.
There’s a lot of that sort of wink-wink, nudge-nudge, “That’s just Lance being Lance” talk going around these days, in part because Stephenson’s hijinks have hijacked the highlights in a close NBA first-round playoffs series that is tied 2-2.
Stephenson has bombed out with numerous NBA teams — Charlotte, Memphis, the L.A. Clippers, Minnesota and New Orleans among them — but somehow the Pacers found a place for him and he has once again become an occasionally an effective basketball player.
But I’m here to tell you that if the Pacers win this series — and they could, because Cleveland is very vulnerable — it will be despite Stephenson, not because of him. I watched his act for a solid year in Charlotte during the 2014-15 season, and it wore thin after about a week.
Stephenson looks like a great player if you only watch his highlight tapes. But if you watch him night after night you realize there are yawning holes in his game. He tries to distract you from these holes by blowing in other players’ ears or throwing behind-the-back passes that connect about 30 percent of the time, but after awhile you realize that Stephenson is just a second-rate magician who quickly runs out of tricks.
For those who don’t remember Stephenson’s lone year in Charlotte, I will sum it up for you quickly with a line I’ve used before: When the Hornets were on the court, Stephenson was a piece of gum placed in the coin slot of a vending machine. If you inserted him in there, nothing good ever came out.
It wasn’t that Stephenson acted unprofessionally in Charlotte. His behavior was fine. He just couldn’t play worth a darn.
The main problem was — and is — that Stephenson is a small forward/shooting guard who can’t shoot. Of all the NBA players in history who took at least 100 three-pointers in a single season, Stephenson in 2014-15 with Charlotte shot the lowest three-point percentage in NBA history (17.1). In history! He also looked lost when he didn’t have the ball in his hands, which was a big issue given that Kemba Walker was on the team.
Charlotte traded Stephenson after a year for Spencer Hawes and Matt Barnes — an “addition by subtraction” trade if there ever was one. "Sometimes things don't work out and you have to move on," then-Hornets general manager Rich Cho said at the time.
The Hornets then immediately won 15 more games the following season without Stephenson.
All of that is not to say Stephenson shouldn’t be in the NBA at all. He has some value as a defender, rebounder and passer.
But it is also to say not to be fooled by Stephenson. Hornets owner Michael Jordan once was. I was, too — I originally thought he would help the Hornets.
Ultimately, though, Stephenson doesn’t help much of anyone. It’s only a matter of time before the Pacers realize that, too.
Comments