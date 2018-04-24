What's ex-Hornets coach Steve Clifford's new gig? (It's glam, but no tie)

Steve Clifford, television superstar.
The former Charlotte Hornets coach, fired earlier this month by new general manager Mitch Kupchak, is serving as an NBA playoff analyst for ESPN’s SportsCenter, the network’s flagship news program.
Clifford, a New England native, was on ESPN’s Bristol, Conn., campus Monday and Tuesday, doing segments on Monday’s playoff games. During his five seasons as Hornets coach, Clifford became known for a very direct, frank persona with players, his bosses and Charlotte media. That approach naturally translates to television.
In analyzing the Houston Rockets’ remarkable 50-point quarter Monday against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Clifford said Houston guards James Harden and Chris Paul were often “indefensible” with their scoring. But Clifford also noted the Timberwolves tried to match the Rockets by attempting unrealistic “home runs” offensively.
Analyzing Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, Clifford said it’s crucial to limit his “energy-effort points” — the transition baskets, the cuts, the put-backs, the free throws — to keep him “from getting from the good nights to the great nights.”
Clifford, a one-time school teacher and high school coach, probably didn’t see his future in television. But this is a common thing when major-league coaches are between jobs.
Clifford is in the Van Gundy coaching tree, and there are several examples from that branch of NBA coaches working for ESPN. Jeff Van Gundy, who hired Clifford into the NBA as an advance scout with the New York Knicks, is ESPN/ABC’s top game analyst. Tom Thibodeau, now the Timberwolves’ coach, did some studio work for ESPN after leaving the Chicago Bulls. Stan Van Gundy made appearances on ESPN radio before going back to coaching with the Detroit Pistons.
A wardrobe note on Clifford’s SportsCenter look: He always wore a tie coaching games, but Clifford never put one on before he had to and would pull it off immediately after games. Clifford did the suit-and-open-collar look Monday and Tuesday.
Clifford was questioned by anchor Sage Steele about one of his non-basketball sports passions: Manchester United soccer. Clifford might also need a little coaching on TV production: Steele jokingly told Clifford Tuesday morning to get off the set to make way for an NFL draft segment.
