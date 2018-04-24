NBA superstar Steph Curry just inked a deal with Sony. Here's what he hopes to produce.

NBA superstar Steph Curry plans to focus on family, faith and sports themes in the film, TV and other projects he intends to develop with Sony Pictures Entertainment.
In announcing the multiyear partnership this week, Sony said Curry and the company he co-founded, Unanimous Media, will base their production headquarters on the Sony backlot in Culver City, Calif., according to The Hollywood Reporter. Gaming and virtual reality projects also are in the mix.
“I’ve been blessed to have this platform, and I want to use it to affect the world positively,” Curry said in a statement to the publication.
Variety magazine called the partnership “the biggest media deal of any athlete to date,” although financial terms were not disclosed.
"He's tapping into his drive and creative energy on the court to expand to horizons off the court, and we’re honored to be a part of it,” Chris Parnell, co-president of Sony’s TV division, said in a statement, Reuters reported.
Curry graduated high school in 2006 from Charlotte Christian School and starred at Davidson College before turning pro with the Golden State Warriors. He is a two-time NBA champion and Most Valuable Player.
Faith and family have always remained central to him, Curry has said.
He met his wife, Ayesha Alexander, in a youth group at Central Church of God in Charlotte, which both their families attended.
Curry is the latest NBA superstar to make a huge foray into Hollywood.
LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers has a company called SpringHill Entertainment that is most active in television, producing NBC game show “The Wall” and former Starz comedy series “Survivor’s Remorse,” according to Reuters. James also has scripted series in development with Netflix and HBO, the news agency reported.
