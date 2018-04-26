The big fight in Las Vegas is, sadly, off. But I still have something to watch.

I found a new series on Amazon.com. It’s called “Bosch.” This is Season Four but since I just stumbled onto it, I consider it new. If I went to a state I’d never been to, Idaho, say, I’d consider it new.
“Bosch” is based on the work of Michael Connolly, a former police reporter in Miami and Los Angeles, and a fine and prolific writer of mysteries. Connolly is the executive producer, and his touch fills the show.
I’ve been looking for a series since the end of Showtime’s “Ray Donovan.” I don’t know if Ray is permanently out of business. I don’t want to know. I like to have something to occasionally binge watch, and now I do. …
▪ Late April is a great time for sports. We have the NBA playoffs, the NFL draft, Major League Baseball beginning to sort itself out and, on May 5, a boxing match of great consequence – Canelo Alvarez, 49-1-2, against Gennady Golovkin, 37-0-1. They fought last year to a draw (I thought Golovkin won a close decision).
But the fight is off. Alvarez flunked two drug tests. Think of all the money the fight would have generated not for the fighters but for Las Vegas – people that work in casinos and restaurants, that tend bar and drive cabs, that park cars and work in airports. What a waste. …
▪ The most underrated coach in the NBA might be Quin Snyder of the Utah Jazz. As former Duke Blue Devils’ point guards go, Snyder is likeable. He had long knocked around professional and amateur basketball, and worked as an assistant in 2012-13 for CSKA Moscow under Ettore Messina. Messina is the San Antonio assistant in whom the Charlotte Hornets have interest for their vacant head coaching position.
Snyder, 51, looked unflappable in the first four games of Utah’s series against the Oklahoma City Thunder, three of which the Jazz won. The Jazz play unselfishly and intelligently, and that’s a testament to Snyder and his staff. …
▪ Carmelo Anthony plays for Oklahoma City. I’ve long written that if Anthony is one of your key players, you probably aren’t going to win. I suspect I’ll continue to. …
▪ ESPN has an NBA lottery mock-draft machine. Hit PLAY LOTTERY and it tells you where the 14 lottery teams will select. I tried it, and the Charlotte Hornets received the No. 2 pick.
They selected North Carolina forward Luke Maye.
OK, OK, I’m mocking the mock-draft machine. Maye is a 6-8 junior forward who will declare for the draft but not hire an agent. The NBA draft is June 21. If a player wants to return to college, he has until June 11.
The machine doesn’t say whom the Hornets would pick. It only says where.
Tom Sorensen is a retired Charlotte Observer columnist. Sign up for his newsletter, and follow him on Twitter: @tomsorensen
