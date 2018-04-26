The eerie similarty of LeBron's shot for Cleveland Wednesday vs. Jordan's shot against Cleveland in 1989

Wednesday night, LeBron James had a sequence of plays that will one day certainly to add to his legend. It included a game-winning shot for the Cleveland Cavaliers in a 98-95 win over the Indiana Pacers in the 2018 NBA playoffs.
James played 42 minutes. He scored 44 points. He had 10 rebounds, eight assists. He made 14-of-24 shots and scored 40 or more points for the 21st time in his storied NBA career.
James began the memorable sequence -- which gave the Cavs a 3-2 lead in the best-of-7 series -- with a potentially game-saving block on a driving Victor Oladipo.
Then, after a timeout, James followed that block up with a game-winning jump shot while scrambling to his left. It looked a lot like a similar shot that broke a lot of Cleveland fans' hearts nearly 30 years ago -- Michael Jordan's first-round playoff series-winning jump shot for Chicago against Craig Ehlo and Cleveland in the 1989 playoffs. Like James did Wednesday, Jordan scrambled to his left before pulling up, and breaking Cleveland's collective heart.
This time, the Cavs got to celebrate a similar effort.
And one young fan called the shot.
Thursday morning, social media -- and some famous TNT analysts -- were still buzzing about James' play.
"I trusted what I always worked on," James said of his game-winner. "As a kid, you always have those '3...2...1...' moments. And being able to have one of those moments, that's what it kind of felt like. I felt like I was a kid all over again, just playing basketball inside my house with a makeshift hoop, and my socks as a basketball, making the [swish] noise."
Watching at home, noted LeBron James anti-fan Skip Bayless of Fox Sports thumbed his nose at James' shot. Not surprising, since Bayless once was fond of calling James "The Frozen One," a riff off one of James' nicknames, "The Chosen One," and his inability, at least in Bayless' eyes, to come through in the clutch.
ESPN did add a few interesting facts, too.
But which shot was better? That's up for you to decide.
