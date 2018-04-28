Russell Westbrook goes after fan following OKC's loss to Utah in NBA playoffs

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook had another 40-point game in Friday's NBA playoff game at Utah, but it wasn't enough.
Westbrook and his OKC teammates had six chances in the final seconds to force overtime, but none of their shot attempts fell. OKC fell 96-91 and lost the best of 7 series in six games.
Utah rookie Donovan Mitchell -- who was drafted No. 13 in last June's NBA draft, two spots after the Hornets selected Malik Monk -- had 38 points to lead the Jazz.
Westbrook, who took 39 shots in a Game 5, took 43 more Friday night. He finished with 46 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and two steals. As Westbrook was walking off the floor, tearing away his arm bands in disgust, a fan appeared to lean over a barrier to take a photo of an obviously agitated Westbrook.
Westbrook appeared to try to knock away the cell phone of a fan, and appeared ready to engage him before the two were separated from him by security.
Earlier in the game, Westbrook had a similar angry exchange with a Jazz fan before halftime.
After the game, Westbrook was asked about the incidents.
“I don't confront fans.,” he said. “Fans confront me. Here in Utah, a lot of disrespectful, vulgar things are said. ... It's something that needs to be brought up.... It needs to be put to a stop."
Westbrook was already taking a lot of heat on social before the postgame news conferences began for his shot selection, which included at least three 3-point air balls. But he didn't have much help.
Carmel Anthony and Paul George, the other two members of OKC's Big 3, finished with a combined 12 points.
