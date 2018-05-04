Boston Celtics' Larranaga emerges as strong Charlotte Hornets candidate

Boston Celtics assistant Jay Larranaga has emerged as a strong candidate to be the next Charlotte Hornets coach, the Observer has learned.
While the Hornets haven’t made a final choice, Larranaga, 43, is under strong consideration, a source familiar with the process confirmed. New Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak has interviewed a wide spectrum of coaches, including several San Antonio Spurs assistants.
Kupchak fired Steve Clifford last month after five seasons as Hornets coach. Hornets owner Michael Jordan hired Kupchak just before the Hornets season ended.
The process is moving along now that former Memphis Grizzlies coach David Fizdale has accepted the New York Knicks job. The Hornets were interested in Fizdale, as were several other teams in search of coaches.
Larranaga is the top assistant to Celtics coach Brad Stevens. The Celtics have taken a 2-0 lead over the Philadelphia 76ers in a second-round playoff series. He is the son of Miami Hurricanes coach Jim Larranaga. He was actually born in Charlotte in 1975.
Larranaga had a long playing career in Europe before going into coaching in 2008. He worked in the NBA’s Developmental League, coaching the Erie Bay Hawks, before being hired by the Celtics in 2012.
