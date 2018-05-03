Charlotte Hornets' Fred Whitfield in N.C. Sports Hall of Fame

Charlotte Hornets President Fred Whitfield will be inducted into the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame as part of the 2018 class Friday at the Raleigh Convention Center.
A longtime associate of Hornets owner Michael Jordan, Whitfield has overseen the NBA franchise’s business operation since 2006, including the rebranding from the Bobcats nickname and pursuing the 2019 All-Star Game, which will be held at Spectrum Center.
Whitfield founded Hoop Tee, a charitable foundation that provides scholarships for underprivileged youth to attend camps and educational programs.
A native of Greensboro and a former Campbell basketball player, Whitfield received a law degree from N.C. Central. He later worked with sports agent David Falk, Nike and the Washington Wizards.
The 15-member class will also include Florida State baseball coach Mike Martin, who graduated from Garinger High in Charlotte.
