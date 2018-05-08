Hornets finalizing deal with Spurs assistant to be next head coach

James Borrego will come to the Charlotte Hornets with 30 games of interim experience as an NBA head coach and an abundance of backing from the winningest organization in the sport, of late.
Borrego, 40, is Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak’s choice to replace Steve Clifford, who was fired last month after five seasons on the job. Borrego beat out another finalist, Boston Celtics assistant Jay Larranaga.
Borrego has a long association with the San Antonio Spurs, who have won five championships since 2003 and haven’t missed the playoffs in that span. Borrego started out as a video coordinator in 2003 with the Spurs. Since then, he has been an assistant coach in two separate stints, most recently the past three seasons under coach Gregg Popovich.
In-between those stays with the Spurs, Borrego was an assistant with the then-New Orleans Hornets and Orlando Magic. He served as the Magic’s interim coach for the last 30 games of the 2014-15 season, after Jacque Vaughn was fired. Borrego went 10-20 in those games.
Borrego talked about the key difference between being an assistant and a head coach during his interim assignment, in an interview with the Magic’s website.
“Being in this seat now, it’s much more physically exhausting and mentally exhausting. But the beauty of this position is that you get to compete every night and you get to coach the best players in the world,’’ Borrego said.
“I wouldn’t want any other job. I’ll take the sleepless hours and do it every single day to get to coach basketball, coach 15 wonderful men and get to be a part of an organization like this. I’ll take the sleepless hours and the fatigue. It is much more exhausting, but I’ll get up every day fired up and ready to go.”
ESPN first reported Tuesday that Borrego was Kupchak’s choice. An NBA source confirmed to the Observer that Borrego and the team were finalizing contract details. An introductory news conference is expected later this week.
Borrego inherits a veteran roster that went 36-46 and missed the playoffs for a second straight season. The Hornets’ guaranteed contracts for next season already add up to a figure close to the NBA’s anticipated luxury-tax threshold, so barring a significant trade, Borrego figures to work with roughly the same group as a season ago.
By Clifford’s description, last season’s roster failed to progress defensively, which was anticipated to be that team’s primary strength. In addition, the Hornets struggled off-and-on to blend the playmaking of guard Nic Batum with the addition of low-post scorer Dwight Howard.
The Hornets biggest asset is two-time All-Star point guard Kemba Walker, who turned 28 Tuesday. Walker has one season left on his contract before reaching unrestricted free-agency and a major raise above his current salary of $12 million per season.
Hornets managing partner Curtis Polk told the Observer last week that the top priority for this hire is player development. That seemingly means a focus this summer on the draft picks from a season ago: First-round pick Malik Monk and second-round pick Dwayne Bacon. Both were on the fringes of Clifford’s rotation much of last season.
While Borrego wasn’t offered a chance to be the Magic’s coach beyond that interim stint, he was valued in that organization; he was asked to stay on the staff of Scott Skiles, but instead returned to his roots with Popovich.
The Spurs staff has drawn considerable interest this spring from teams looking for head coaches. The Hornets also showed interest in two other Spurs assistants — Ettore Messina and Ime Udoko. Another Spurs assistant, Becky Hammon, is reportedly getting an interview to be head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks.
Popovich, Spurs coach since 1996, is the longest-tenured coach in the NBA.
