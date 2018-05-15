Hornets, Mitch Kupchak learn NBA draft lottery fate. What's available where they pick?

The day new Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak was introduced to Charlotte a month ago, he said there’d still be a good player available when he made his first draft pick.

That got a little tougher Tuesday, when the Hornets did not jump into one of the top three spots in the June 21 draft.

The Hornets will select 11th, after having less than a 3 percent chance of picking top-3. What could be there at No. 11?

Some possibilities: Small forwards Mikal Bridges (Villanova), Miles Bridges (Michigan State) and Kevin Knox (Kentucky). Or point guards Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Kentucky) or Collin Sexton (Alabama).

The top pick will be made by the Phoenix Suns, followed by the Sacramento Kings and the Atlanta Hawks. The Hawks and Kings moved into the top 3 from lower in the draft.

Kupchak said in April his drafting philosophy was to go with talent over need unless two players were so close in grade that there was little or no discernible difference between players.

The Hornets seemingly have a need for depth at point guard behind All-Star Kemba Walker, who has one season left on his contract. Their backup from last season, Michael Carter-Williams, is an unrestricted free agent who will be coming off shoulder surgery. He played well defensively but struggled offensively.





Rookie Malik Monk was a part-time point guard under then-coach Steve Clifford. Monk played well in the final handful of games but had little impact prior to that.

Mitch Kupchak will oversee his first Charlotte Hornets draft next month, after about 20 years of leading the Los Angeles Lakers' basketball operation. David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

Kupchak hired former San Antonio Spurs assistant James Borrego as Clifford’s replacement. Borrego said at his introductory news conference that he wants to play at a faster pace offensively than the Hornets did last season, with the goal of attacking the basket more in the first eight seconds of a possession.

The Hornets’ starter at small forward, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, is a strong defender, but lacks 3-point shooting range. It’s unclear if Kidd-Gilchrist will have as big a role under Borrego.

The Hornets’ player-payroll won’t have much room this summer under the NBA’s luxury-tax threshold, so the first-round pick figures to be Kupchak’s best chance to improve the roster.