NFL Draft: Area players selected during the draft’s second day

No. 65 Larry Ogunjobi (UNC-Charlotte)
Larry Ogunjobi became to first UNC-Charlotte player to be selected in the NFL draft on Friday night. Ogunjobi, a 6-2, 300-pound defensive tackle, was selected by the Cleveland Browns with the first pick in the third round at No. 65.
The first year UNCC players became eligible for the draft was in 2014.
Ogunjobi recorded 65 tackles, 13.5 tackles for a loss and three sacks during his red-shirt senior season.
No. 61 Josh Jones (NC State)
N.C. State safety Josh Jones was picked No. 61 in the NFL draft by the Green Bay Packers.
Jones had a difficult sophomore season at N.C. State in 2015 but bounced back during his junior season. As a result, his draft stock rose. He led the Wolfpack with a team-best 109 tackles and three interceptions last season.
Jones, at 6-1, 220 pounds, ran a 4.41 seconds in the 40-yard dash, and pushed 20 repetitions on the bench press.
“I’m speechless! Lord thank you so much!!!!!!!!” Jones said in a tweet.
I'm speechless! Lord thank you so much!!!!!!!!— J. Jones (@JoshJones11_) April 29, 2017
No. 37 Zay Jones (ECU)
East Carolina wide receiver Zay Jones is off the board already. The Buffalo Bills selected him with the No. 37 pick in the second round of the NFL draft.
Jones, a 6-2, 201-pound wide receiver set the NCAA record for most receptions in his career (399). He made 158 catches during his senior season in 2016, which was a NCAA single-season record. Those catches went for 1,746 yards and eight touchdowns.
During the NFL combine, Jones ran the 40-yard dash in 4.45 seconds. His vertical was 36.5 inches.
Jones went a little highter than some expected. CBS’s mock draft had Jones being drafted late in the second round with the No. 64 pick. The Carolina Panthers hold that pick. ESPN’s Mel Kiper rated Jones one of the best players available in the second round.
Jonathan M. Alexander: 919-829-4822, @jonmalexander
Comments