Tom Krasovic: Chargers' Ryan Leaf choice was even worse than thought

San Diegans are sick of hearing about what an oaf Ryan Leaf was and how the San Diego Chargers blew it when they drafted him second overall in 1998.
But...
Yes, there's a but.
As hard as it is to believe there could be anything new and relevant on the topic, there is.
Courtesy of a book that longtime NFL coach Bruce Arians has written, we find out that Leaf's buffoonery was there for most football folks to see, especially if they did some sleuthing, and to a degree that ought to have scared them off despite his rare physical prowess.
Oh, the beauty of 20-20 hindsight.
Quick plug: The book is a fun read. I got a free copy and read it in a few hours. It's called "The Quarterback Whisperer" and was written with Lars Anderson of Bleacher Report. The insights on quarterbacks are interesting, and they come from a great storyteller in Arians, whom the Chargers quite possibly should've hired as their head coach in 2013, but never would've because, I think, even with the Telesco connection, he has way too much personality.
Arians was on Leaf detail as an aide for the Indianapolis Colts in '98, when he abetted their quest to learn as much as possible about candidates for the No. 1 draft pick.
Now the Arizona Cardinals' coach, Arians is street-smart and salty, and has a gift for gab and for sleuthing.
If the dish he serves on Leaf is stale to you – and there is a familiar story or two – I apologize in advance, but most of it is new to me.
The Leaf narrative begins at the NFL scouting combine, where the Colts had set up a meeting between Leaf and four Colts football men.
"We waited. And waited. And waited," Arians writes.
"Ryan Leaf didn't show. The dude blew us off."
When the Colts got a look at Leaf at the same event – the weigh-in – he turned them off again.
"Ryan Leaf stepped onto the scale at the combine. He looked like crap; he was 20 pounds overweight. Yet Ryan, with the camera flashed popping in his face, proceeded to flex his biceps as though he was some (doggone) Mr. America. It wasn't a good look.
"Then the number on the digital scale popped up: 261. So, it was clear that Ryan hadn't prepared for the combine, even though he should have viewed it as one of the most important events, and opportunities, of his life.... Ryan couldn't have made a worst first impression."
Colts general manager Bill Polian, now a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame in part because he drafted Tennessee quarterback Peyton Manning instead of Leaf, loved Leaf's physical skill.
Polian told Arians that Leaf reminded him of a "young Jim Kelly with the toughness he had displayed at Washington State, leading the Cougars to the Rose Bowl that January."
But the discovery process further soured the Colts on Leaf.
When Arians went to the Washington State campus in Pullman, he poked around to learn what folks there thought of Leaf.
Arians sounded out equipment managers, janitors, and members of the women's volleyball team.
"No one had a nice thing to say about Ryan. I stopped at a 7-Eleven and spoke to the clerk behind the counter. He told me that Ryan had been banned from the store because of his boorish behavior."
Before the draft, Leaf alarmed the Colts once more by informing them he'd be unavailable to attend mini-camp that spring if they drafted him. He cited a scheduling conflict.
The Colts and Chargers met in the 1998 preseason, and the Chargers rolled to a 33-3 victory as Leaf carved up the vanilla Indy defense.
The scuttlebutt that reached Arians, however, convinced the Colts that they had passed on a ticking bomb.
"I was already hearing through the coaching grapevine – and trust me, the NFL is a very small world; there are very few secrets among coaches – that Ryan was a complete ass and had zero respect in the (San Diego) locker room."
The dope was on the mark.
By the time the Chargers and Leaf set out for Indianapolis in Week 5 of the 1998 season, Leaf had already cursed out a camera man, launched into a blue tirade against a reporter, and been booed by the crowd at Qualcomm Stadium.
"Man, if you lose your own fans only weeks into your career, then you don't have a dang shot at winning over your locker room as a quarterback. I knew, then, only a few games into Ryan's professional career, that the kid wouldn't last long in the NFL."
Bobby Beathard was the Chargers' talent man who drafted Leaf.
Bobby Beathard belongs in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, regardless.
By 1998, Beathard was near the end of his impressive run. His smart judgments on football players had helped the Miami Dolphins and Washington Redskins to win Super Bowls, and the Chargers to get to their only Super Bowl.
The decision to draft Leaf set the Chargers back for several years and further soured San Diegans who understandably were angry about the mid-1990s ticket guarantee, between City Hall and the team, that was costing taxpayers millions of dollars because the team wasn't selling enough tickets to the games.
Leaf lasted only four years in the NFL, and later was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to felony burglary and drug possession charges in Montana.
"Sadly, Ryan became a cautionary tale. But I'm happy that Ryan is doing well today with the help of the NFL Legends program."
For folks who remember the Leaf Era and still follow the team that calls itself the Chargers, a suggestion: Root for Tyrell Williams, the receiver who wears Leaf's old number, 16.
Tyrell also hails from the Pacific Northwest. He joined the Chargers as an undrafted free agent from Western Oregon, where he was far too fast for anyone to cover him. He earned a roster spot as a rookie and had a big sophomore season last year.
In terms of how he comes off to coaches, teammates and reporters – diligent, accountable, mature – Tyrell is something of anti-Leaf.
As for Leaf, he is helping youth by sharing his tales of immaturity. He is authoring an impressive comeback.
