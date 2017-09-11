Chicago running back Tarik Cohen kneels as he celebrates his first NFL touchdown with his teammates during Bears’ game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.
Chicago running back Tarik Cohen kneels as he celebrates his first NFL touchdown with his teammates during Bears’ game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. Michael Conroy AP
Chicago running back Tarik Cohen kneels as he celebrates his first NFL touchdown with his teammates during Bears’ game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. Michael Conroy AP

Football

Why Chicago Bears rookie Tarik Cohen had such a spectacular NFL debut

By Jonas Pope IV

jpope@heraldsun.com

September 11, 2017 05:49 PM

UPDATED September 12, 2017 01:03 PM

When you see the name Tarik Cohen, the words record-breaking are likely to follow.

Cohen, the Chicago Bears rookie running back, got his NFL career off to a spectacular start Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons. Even though the Falcons edged the Bears 23-17, the talk of Chi-Town was about Cohen, the 5-6, 179-pound running back out of N.C. A&T State University.

Cohen, who played prep football at Bunn High School, led the Bears in receiving yards Sunday, catching eight passes for 47 yards and his first NFL touchdown. He also led the Bears in rushing with 66 yards and returned three punts for 45 yards. Cohen’s 158 yards of total offense was the most-ever by a Chicago rookie in a season opener since 2008, when Matt Forte finished with 141. His 66 yards on the ground ranked No. 8 of the top rushing performances over the opening weekend.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Cohen lined up all over the field for the Bears. Besides lining up in the backfield, Cohen split out as a receiver and even got behind center as the quarterback in Chicago’s wildcat formation.

The Bears play at Tampa Bay on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Jonas Pope IV: 919-419-7001, @JEPopeIV

Related stories from Raleigh News & Observer

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Panthers Cam Newton: Sometimes you have to overcome coaching

    Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton did everything he was told not to do he did on a touchdown pass to wide receiver Devin Funchess during third quarter action against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017.

Panthers Cam Newton: Sometimes you have to overcome coaching

Panthers Cam Newton: Sometimes you have to overcome coaching 0:57

Panthers Cam Newton: Sometimes you have to overcome coaching
Detroit Silverdome Stadium still stands after failed implosion 1:53

Detroit Silverdome Stadium still stands after failed implosion
Watch as the Georgia Dome is imploded after 25 years of use 1:11

Watch as the Georgia Dome is imploded after 25 years of use

View More Video