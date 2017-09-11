Why Chicago Bears rookie Tarik Cohen had such a spectacular NFL debut

When you see the name Tarik Cohen, the words record-breaking are likely to follow.

Cohen, the Chicago Bears rookie running back, got his NFL career off to a spectacular start Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons. Even though the Falcons edged the Bears 23-17, the talk of Chi-Town was about Cohen, the 5-6, 179-pound running back out of N.C. A&T State University.

Cohen, who played prep football at Bunn High School, led the Bears in receiving yards Sunday, catching eight passes for 47 yards and his first NFL touchdown. He also led the Bears in rushing with 66 yards and returned three punts for 45 yards. Cohen’s 158 yards of total offense was the most-ever by a Chicago rookie in a season opener since 2008, when Matt Forte finished with 141. His 66 yards on the ground ranked No. 8 of the top rushing performances over the opening weekend.

Cohen lined up all over the field for the Bears. Besides lining up in the backfield, Cohen split out as a receiver and even got behind center as the quarterback in Chicago’s wildcat formation.

The Bears play at Tampa Bay on Sunday at 1 p.m.