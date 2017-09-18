Bears rookie and former NC A&T star Tarik Cohen had a rough day against the Bucs. Here’s why.

Bears rookie running back Tarik Cohen’s Week 2 numbers didn’t match those from his breakout NFL debut the week before.

Cohen, who was a star at Bunn High School and North Carolina A&T, started the game at wide receiver, and finished with eight catches for 55 yards in the Bears 29-7 loss to the Bucs. He carried the ball seven times for just 13 yards, a far cry from the 158 yards of total offense, a Bears rookie record, he finished with in Chicago’s 23-17 loss to the Falcons in Week 1.

Cohen’s game against Tampa Bay got off to a rocky start. Trailing the Bucs 3-0 in the first quarter, Cohen muffed a punt deep in Chicago territory.

Buc’s defensive back Ryan Smith, who was college rivals with Cohen when Smith played at N.C. Central, hit Cohen and jarred the ball loose.

Cameron Lynch recovered the ball for Tampa Bay on the 13-yard line. Three plays later the Bucs scored their first touchdown of the day.

The Bears host the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday.