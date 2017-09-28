Former Millbrook High School RB surprises child with new Xbox One

Former Georgia running back Keith Marshall, now with the Washington Redskins, made a young child's day during a recent trip to a video game store.
At a GameStop location, Marshall and fellow Redskins running back Rob Kelley saw a young boy walk into the store and tell people that he always wanted an Xbox One. They inquired about his situation, with the boy saying his parents were unable to afford one.
Marshall and Kelley elected to step up and purchase the child an Xbox One on the spot, with his mother's permission. A person in the store at the time, Joey Snapp, wrote in detail what transpired on Facebook.
Snapp's account was confirmed to The Telegraph by a Redskins representative.
At Georgia, Marshall totaled 1,379 yards and three touchdowns in four seasons. His 4.31-second 40-yard dash helped lead the Redskins to select him in the seventh round of the 2016 NFL draft.
Marshall is on injured reserve this season due to a torn right patellar tendon. Kelley is battling a rib injury and could potentially return to his team for Monday evening's game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
