Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton passes to a receiver as Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox and linebacker Nigel Bradham rush during fourth quarter action on Oct. 12 at Bank of America Stadium. The Panthers lost to the Eagles 28-23.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton passes to a receiver as Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox and linebacker Nigel Bradham rush during fourth quarter action on Oct. 12 at Bank of America Stadium. The Panthers lost to the Eagles 28-23. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton passes to a receiver as Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox and linebacker Nigel Bradham rush during fourth quarter action on Oct. 12 at Bank of America Stadium. The Panthers lost to the Eagles 28-23. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Football

Star NFL player sued by NC man who says the player seduced his wife

By Joe Marusak

jmarusak@charlotteobserver.com

December 01, 2017 10:23 AM

A star NFL player is being sued by a Huntersville man who says the player seduced his wife and ruined their marriage.

Fletcher Cox, a two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle with the Philadelphia Eagles, is being sued for alienation of affection by Joshua Jeffords in Mecklenburg County Civil Court.

Cox, 26, signed a six-year, $102 million contract with the Eagles last year. He has yet to respond to the lawsuit.

According to the suit, which was filed on Nov. 22, Jeffords said he and his wife were happily married until September, when he learned of salacious text messages and messages over Snapchat between Cox and his wife. At least two of the text messages from Cox said he wanted to get her pregnant, the lawsuit states.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Jeffords’ wife sent messages to Cox calling him “boo” and saying she was “loving everything you have to say” and “I really like you ...,” “We’d make some damn beautiful babies” and “I want to get to know you babe. I know we are compatible sexually ...” according to the lawsuit.

Cox, who is 6-foot-4 and 310 pounds, also sent the woman a photo via Snapchat of his genitals, according to the lawsuit.

49ers Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox works out before an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers on Oct. 29.
Chris Szagola AP

Jeffords says in his lawsuit that he was admitted to a facility to seek mental health treatment for “substantial emotional distress.”

Eagle Lawsuit
Joshua Jeffords
Alex Giles WBTV

He says Cox met and seduced his wife when she was on a work trip to Pennsylvania in April. After confronting his wife about the affair, Jeffords says in the lawsuit that his wife visited Pennsylvania multiple times and moved there on Oct. 28 after putting her belongings in a storage unit.

Jeffords is seeking at least $50,000 in damages, according to this lawsuit.

“It’s been a non-stop rollercoaster ride of bad emotions,” Jeffords told Observer news partner WBTV on Thursday night. “I basically have to restart my whole life over this, and I no longer have the person I thought I was going to be with the rest of my life.”

Jeffords, a Marine Corps veteran, said he hopes his lawsuit will make others think twice before cheating.

He and his attorney, Christopher Adkins, told the station that Cox’s celebrity status has nothing to do with why they sued the player.

“We would be doing this if it was anybody,” Adkins said. “ ... Mr. Cox’s actions have driven that wedge in between the marriage of Mr. Jeffords and Mrs. Jeffords and have completely destroyed and ruined that relationship.”

News of the lawsuit went viral after TMZ Sports first reported on the case on Nov. 22. TMZ’s story has drawn at least 15,000 shares on Facebook.

 

Staff researcher Maria David contributed.

Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch as the Georgia Dome is imploded after 25 years of use

    The Georgia Dome is the only facility in the world to host the Super Bowl, the Final Four and the Olympics. After a little more than 25 years of use, it was demolished Monday.

Watch as the Georgia Dome is imploded after 25 years of use

Watch as the Georgia Dome is imploded after 25 years of use 1:11

Watch as the Georgia Dome is imploded after 25 years of use
Cam Newton's snazzy hat, music and Auburn's big win from the Panther's press conference 1:50

Cam Newton's snazzy hat, music and Auburn's big win from the Panther's press conference
Carolina Panthers' Devin Funchess plays to honor fallen serviceman 1:56

Carolina Panthers' Devin Funchess plays to honor fallen serviceman

View More Video