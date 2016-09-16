No additional fines for Broncos’ hits on Panthers QB Cam Newton

The NFL apparently decided game officials didn’t miss any other helmet-to-helmet calls on the Denver Broncos against Panthers quarterback Cam Newton in Week 1 at Denver.
A league official confirmed Friday that no Broncos defenders were fined other than safety Darian Stewart and linebacker Brandon Marshall, whose fines were reported earlier this week.
Denver linebacker Von Miller and defensive back Bradley Roby also had hits to Newton’s head that were not penalized. Neither player was fined, either, the league official said.
The only other unreported fine from the game involved Panthers center Ryan Kalil, who was docked $9,115 for a facemask penalty. Carolina guard Trai Turner said this week he was fined the same amount for taunting, but plans to appeal.
Comments