Carolina Panthers re-sign defensive tackle Kyle Love

With first-round pick Vernon Butler out indefinitely with a high ankle sprain, the Panthers have re-signed veteran defensive tackle Kyle Love, a league source said Tuesday.
A corresponding roster move has not been announced.
Love was among the final roster cuts earlier this month. He joined the Panthers late in 2014 and played in 15 games during the Super Bowl season of 2015.
Love started two games and finished with three sacks and 19 tackles.
Butler was injured in Sunday’s loss to Minnesota and was in a cast Monday at Bank of America Stadium.
He is expected to be sidelined a minimum of several weeks, although high ankle sprains often can linger. Panthers cornerback Bene’ Benwikere missed six games with a high ankle sprain two years ago.
The Panthers like to use a four-man defensive tackle rotation, and bringing back a player who is familiar with defensive coordinator Sean McDermott’s scheme allows them to do so.
Recent addition Lavar Edwards can also play defensive tackle, but had his first career sack against the Vikings while lined up at end.
